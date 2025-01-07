Mike Santana Explained Why He Returned To TNA Wrestling

– During a recent interview with Tim Hann Rivera, TNA wrestler Mike Santana discussed why he returned to TNA Wrestling. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mike Santana on his return to TNA Wrestling: “I felt like that was the best place for me to grow. For one, I already had the history there, right? And that was the first place that actually put me on the map. … Timing is everything in wrestling, right? And I felt like it was just the right time.”

On doing more work behind the scenes: “They’ve even given me the opportunity to sit in on production meetings and learn that aspect of the business. If I could start learning that side of the business now, while I’m still active or whatever — when that time comes and I’m ready to hang it up or whatever, it’s just an easy transition into the next phase.”