Mike Santana’s Puerto Rican Weekend Results 6.7.25: New HOG Champion Crowned, More
House of Glory held Mike Santana’s Puerto Rican Weekend on Saturday nights with a new champion being crowned and more. The promotion sent along the following results from the New York show:
* Kris Cage def. Jose Zamora, Danny Limelight, Julio Diamante, Mikee G, and Pedro Dones.
* Mighty Mante def. Marcus Mathers
* HOG Tag Team Championship Match: Mane Event def. Latino Most Wanted
* HOG 6Way Cruiserweight Championship Match: Infamous def. Amazing Red
* Dan Maff def. Manders
* Deonna Purrazzo def. Karissa Rivera
* HOG Heavyweight Championship Match: Charles Mason def. Mike Santana and Tomohiro Ishii after cashing in his Matt Travis Memorial contract
Intermission vibes here at @HOGwrestling #hogprweekend! pic.twitter.com/Tpnz8ltKc9
— Johnny Torres (@conceptjt) June 8, 2025
What a hard hitting battle Dan Maff defeats @1called_manders #HOGPRWeekend pic.twitter.com/a2czaybS3Y
— Matthew Lopez🇵🇷 (@Matthew669691) June 8, 2025
🖕
#HOGPRWEEKEND pic.twitter.com/8zcBNYZpT8
— スモーク smoke (@Kemurist) June 8, 2025
