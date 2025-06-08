wrestling / News

Mike Santana’s Puerto Rican Weekend Results 6.7.25: New HOG Champion Crowned, More

June 8, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mike Santana's Puerto Rican Weekend 2025 Image Credit: HOG

House of Glory held Mike Santana’s Puerto Rican Weekend on Saturday nights with a new champion being crowned and more. The promotion sent along the following results from the New York show:

* Kris Cage def. Jose Zamora, Danny Limelight, Julio Diamante, Mikee G, and Pedro Dones.
* Mighty Mante def. Marcus Mathers
* HOG Tag Team Championship Match: Mane Event def. Latino Most Wanted
* HOG 6Way Cruiserweight Championship Match: Infamous def. Amazing Red
* Dan Maff def. Manders
* Deonna Purrazzo def. Karissa Rivera
* HOG Heavyweight Championship Match: Charles Mason def. Mike Santana and Tomohiro Ishii after cashing in his Matt Travis Memorial contract

