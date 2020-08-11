Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. Fight Delayed Until November

– MMAFighting reports that the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. exhibition fight, previously scheduled for September 12th, has been pushed back to November 28th. No word on the reason for the delay.

The eight round match will be Tyson’s first since his 2005 loss to Kevin McBride.

Several other fights have also been added to the show including former UFC fighter Rashad Coulter taking on England’s Viddal Riley. The full card is below.

* Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.

* Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson

* Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernan

* Viddal Riley vs. Rashad Coulter

* Jamaine Ortiz vs. Jesse Garcia

* Irvin Gonzalez vs. Edward Vazquez

* Giuseppe Cusumano vs. Nick Jones