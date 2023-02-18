wrestling / News
Mike Tyson Reveals His WrestleMania 14 Payday, Says He’d Rather Go to WWE Than AEW
February 17, 2023 | Posted by
Mike Tyson famously appeared at WrestleMania 14, and he recently revealed how much he was paid for that particular run. Tyson had the Undertaker as a guest on his Hot Boxin’ Podcast and talked about appearing at the 1998 WWE PPV and more. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:
On his WrestleMania 14 payday: “They gave me so much money. I was in debt, too. I got a couple million dollars, I was so proud. Vince (McMahon) became my main man.”
On where he’d rather work: “Tony Khan and those guys, these guys wanted to put me on the show and stuff before. I don’t care if they got more money. Vince put on the show, I’d rather go there, even though [AEW] pay more money.”
More Trending Stories
- Update On The Usos’ Status For Smackdown and Elimination Chamber
- Mick Foley On His Infamous Dumpster Ride With Terry Funk, Says Vince Wanted To Take The Bump
- Cody Rhodes Reveals His Rule For Referencing Dusty Rhodes In Promos, Talks Promo With Paul Heyman
- Note On Prop Contract For Brock Lesnar & Bobby Lashley Raw Segment