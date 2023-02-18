Mike Tyson Reveals His WrestleMania 14 Payday, Says He’d Rather Go to WWE Than AEW

Mike Tyson famously appeared at WrestleMania 14, and he recently revealed how much he was paid for that particular run. Tyson had the Undertaker as a guest on his Hot Boxin’ Podcast and talked about appearing at the 1998 WWE PPV and more. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On his WrestleMania 14 payday: “They gave me so much money. I was in debt, too. I got a couple million dollars, I was so proud. Vince (McMahon) became my main man.”

On where he’d rather work: “Tony Khan and those guys, these guys wanted to put me on the show and stuff before. I don’t care if they got more money. Vince put on the show, I’d rather go there, even though [AEW] pay more money.”