Millie McKenzie Makes Surprise Return at NXT UK, Set for Tag Team Match at NXT UK Prelude

– Millie McKenzie made a surprise return on today’s edition of NXT UK and set up a tag team match at NXT UK Prelude. McKenzie confronted NXT UK women’s champion Kay Lee Ray, but McKenzie was then blindsided by Isla Dawn, which brought out Meiko Satomura to help McKenzie from getting beaten down by Dawn and Ray.

This set up a match at NXT UK Prelude that was announced later during the show. It will now be McKenzie teaming with Meiko Satomura against Kay Lee Ray and Isla Dawn. The event is set for next week.