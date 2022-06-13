Mims Says He Suffered Concussion & More At NWA Alwayz Ready

Mims came away from his match at NWA Alwayz Ready with several injuries, including a concussion. The NWA star, who faced Tyrus in a defense of the latter’s NWA Television Champion, posted to his Instagram noting that he suffered a dislocated shoulder and a concussion.

Mims wrote:

Dislocated Shoulder..

And a wicked concussion… I thought I would be walking away with the @nwa television championship. Instead I am walking away with a long road to recovery, even more anger, and a serious focus to get back on my feet and get what should have been mine! Rebuilding isn’t new to me anyways…

There’s no word on how long he’ll be out. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Mims for a quick and full recovery.