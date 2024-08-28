Mims Signs Exclusive Deal With NWA

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced that former NWA World TV Champion Mims has signed an exclusive deal.

The National Wrestling Alliance has signed “Big Strong” Mims to an exclusive contract. A former NWA World Television Champion, Mims heads to NWA 76 on Aug. 31.

NWA 76 brings hard-hitting pro wrestling action to Philly’s legendary 2300 Arena. That night, the National Wrestling Alliance commemorates “History, Legacy and Tradition” with its biggest Signature Live Event of the year, an affordable, family-friendly celebration of its 1948 founding.

At NWA 76, “Big Strong” Mims competes against three other recently signed talents, each seeking future championship opportunities. NWA Chief Operating Officer Joe Galli says: “This is a huge opportunity for Mims to continue his climb toward the top of the National Wrestling Alliance.”

With Blk Jeez at his side, Mims faces Burchill, Carson Drake and Bryan Idol in four-way action. All four are top competitors, says Galli, and a victory would inevitably thrust Mims into immediate title contention.

“Mims is a true NWA success story, and this could be the beginning of his next chapter,” shares Galli.

“He started with NWA as an inexperienced rookie, trying to make a name for himself in pro wrestling,” he continued. “Now Mims is a former World Television Champion, a top contender to any NWA championship and under contract to the National Wrestling Alliance.”

Mims was once a serious crowd-favorite. After failing to recapture the TV title earlier this year and falling short in his pursuit of the NWA World Tag Team Titles, his attitude started to shift.

Now Blk Jeez is guiding the far more aggressive Mims. A seasoned manager who’s aligned at various times with NWA World’s champions, Jeez might be the key to Mims’ future success.

That could begin Aug. 31 as the newly-contracted grappler takes his next steps toward stardom in Philadelphia. NWA 76 will be filmed to air on future episodes of Tuesday flagship broadcast NWA Powerrr.

Tickets to NWA 76 are on sale now.