Mina Shirakawa Says Mercedes Mone Is Her ‘New Dream Match’

Mina Shirakawa has found a new dream match in AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone. Shirakawa is set to battle Toni Storm at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door for the AEW Women’s World Championship, while Mone faces Stephanie Vaquer with both their AEW TBS Championship and New Japan Strong Women’s Championships on the line at the PPV. Shirakawa spoke with Fightful’s Righteous Reg and Phil Lindsey on Grapsody and talked about wanting a match with Mone; you can see highlights below:

On a match with Mone: “I have never wrestled her, but we have known each other for five years. When she came to Japan, we went out together. I want to wrestle with her. She is a superstar and very kind to me. I respect her. I love her. I would like to wrestle her. That is my new dream match.”

On such a match potentially being for all the titles: “I will be the AEW Women’s Champion and Mercedes will be the TBS and New Japan Strong Women’s Champion. In the future, we will fight for three belts.”