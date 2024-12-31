– During a recent interview with Puroresu Today, wrestler Mina Shirakawa discussed her upcoming blockbuster title bout against AEW star Mercedes Mone later this weekend at Wrestle Dynasty. Below are some highlights (via Fightful; Translation provided by DeepL):

Mina Shirakawa on facing Mercedes Mone: “My match with Mercedes Mone is something I have dreamed about for a long time. I met her as a friend when I was in my previous organization. When she first came to Japan, I attended her through a mutual acquaintance because we could speak English. Since then, she has been a friend of mine and we have become good friends. But when she came to Japan (at the Yokohama Arena), she had the IWGP Women’s Title match, I had a white belt match, and I had a fight with Mariah May at AEW, so we didn’t have much chance to be in the same ring.”

On competing at the Tokyo Dome: “I am so happy to be able to compete on the highest stage, the Tokyo Dome, and for the title. But I think I am in a place where it is not enough to just say that my dream has come true. I used to watch the matches from the audience in the Tokyo Dome, write columns as a reporter, and have the frustrating experience of being second-guessed but not being able to get into the ring. My current goal is to finally win in front of all the Japanese fans at a big venue like the Tokyo Dome.”

Mercedes Mone faces Mina Shirakawa in a Winner Takes All Match for the Strong Women’s Championship, held by Mone, and the Undisputed British Women’s Championship, held by Shirakawa, at Wrestle Dynasty. The event will be held at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, January 5, 2025. Wrestle Dynasty will feature stars from NJPW, AEW, CMLL, Ring of Honor, and STARDOM.