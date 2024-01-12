Minnesota Coach Says Gable Steveson Will Focus on WWE This Year

In an interview with the Star Tribune, Minnesota Golden Gophers coach Brandon Eggum said Gable Steveson won’t wrestle in 2024 as he will be focusing on WWE. Steveson has put his WWE career on hold while focusing on his college wrestling, only having WWE matches sparingly.

He said: “Unfortunately, he will not be able to compete for us this season. He’s a great competitor, he’s always wanted to compete for the University of Minnesota. But ultimately, the WWE would prefer that he solely focus on his professional wrestling career at this time. We just can’t thank him enough for the impact he’s had on our program. We love following him and watching him compete on the mat. He’s amazing, and now we’re excited to watch him in his WWE career.“