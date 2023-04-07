wrestling / News
Minoru Suzuki Is Hoping For a Match With Chris Jericho Soon
Minoru Suzuki is looking to get into the ring with Chris Jericho in the foreseeable future. Thew Japanese wrestling legend recently spoke with Wrestling With Honor and weighed in on a match with Jericho and more. You can see a couple of highlights below:
On who he would like to face that he hasn’t yet: “I think there are still many more. But I hope in the near future I can fight Chris Jericho.”
On the three most significant moments of his career: “I am proud to have met Yoshiaki Fujiwara and practiced with him. I met Mr. Karl Gotch, practiced with him, learned a lot from him, and most importantly became friends. And the most important thing is that I am still alive as a wrestler.”
On his goal of being IWGP World Heavyweight Champion: “Of course, I’m still aiming for IWGP. That is one of the reasons why I continue to fight in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.”
