Minoru Suzuki & Ikuro Kwon Capture MLW Tag Team Titles At Summer Of The Beasts

CONTRA Unit’s Minoru Suzuki & Ikuro Kwon are the new MLW Tag Team Champions, winning the titles at MLW Summer Of The Beasts. Suzuki and Kwon defeated Okumura & Satoshi Kojima to win the titles on Thursday’s show, which streamed live on YouTube.

The match saw Kwon nail Okumura in the face with mist, followed by Suzuki hitting the the Gotch piledriver for the pinfall. After the match, Krule and Janai Kai came out and beat down Kojima and Krule posed with the MLW World Championship.

This marks the first reign with the titles for Suzuki and Kwon, and ends CozyMax’s reign at 111 days. They won the vacant titles at Azteca Lucha on May 11th.