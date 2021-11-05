Impact News: Minoru Suzuki On Winning Side Of Impact Wrestling Main Event, Johnny Swinger Wants a New Casino

– Minoru Suzuki teamed up with W. Morrisey and Moose to pick up a win in the main event of this week’s Impact Wrestling. The trio battled Eddie Edwards, Josh Alexander, and Matt Cardona in the main match of the night, with Morrissey pinning Edwards to pick up the win:

– With Swinger’s Casino shut down, Johnny Swinger made a pitch to raise money in order to buy a new casino. Hernandez went to talk to him, and lured him away so they could deal with the Demon: