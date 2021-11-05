wrestling / News
Impact News: Minoru Suzuki On Winning Side Of Impact Wrestling Main Event, Johnny Swinger Wants a New Casino
– Minoru Suzuki teamed up with W. Morrisey and Moose to pick up a win in the main event of this week’s Impact Wrestling. The trio battled Eddie Edwards, Josh Alexander, and Matt Cardona in the main match of the night, with Morrissey pinning Edwards to pick up the win:
.@suzuki_D_minoru, @TheMooseNation and @TheCaZXL defeat @Walking_Weapon, @TheEddieEdwards and @TheMattCardona in an AMAZING main event. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/Bx9vdjcucP
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 5, 2021
– With Swinger’s Casino shut down, Johnny Swinger made a pitch to raise money in order to buy a new casino. Hernandez went to talk to him, and lured him away so they could deal with the Demon:
How do we make Swinger happy again? 🤔#IMPACTonAXSTV #ImpactWrestling https://t.co/DHrmbGfx0m
— John E. Bravo (@JohnEBravo1st) November 5, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Ahmed Johnson on What Vince McMahon Told Him the Night After the Montreal Screwjob
- Samuray del Sol Responds To Getting Called Out by Chris Jericho & Amanda Huber For Spelling Brodie Lee’s Name Wrong
- Miro Reportedly Brought In On Short Notice For AEW Dynamite
- WWE Senior VP of Creative Services Exits, Reportedly Shocks Many In Company