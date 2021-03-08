wrestling / News
Miro, Bully Ray & More React to AEW Revolution Ring Explosion
The ending of AEW Revolution has inspired quite a reaction online and Bully Ray, Miro and more are among the commenters. As noted, the end angle with the ring supposedly exploding while Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley were in the ring was underwhelming to many, and you can see reactions from wrestling talent below:
Lmao @KennyOmegamanX is such a bad engineer! #AEWRevolution
— Miro (@ToBeMiro) March 8, 2021
“The only thing they remember, is the finish.”
Vincent Kennedy McMahon@BustedOpenRadio #AEWRevolution
— Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) March 8, 2021
This was the blueprint made by @KennyOmegamanX what the hell type of explosion did you expect
Also for conspiracy people
I blame @TheDonCallis #AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/tfC5CPVhMl
— Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) March 8, 2021
— Shotzi Blackheart (@ShotziWWE) March 8, 2021
