Jon Moxley Comments On Exploding Ring SNAFU After AEW Revolution Goes Off the Air

The “exploding ring” part of Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega’s barbed wire exploding deathmatch at AEW Revolution didn’t meet expectations, and Moxley addressed the mishap after the show ended. The match, which saw Omega win after a bloody affair, ended with Moxley alone in the ring as the timer counted down until Eddie Kingston ran in to save him — from what turned out to be pyro from the ringposts and some smoke from under the ring.

After the show ended, Moxley addressed the crowd, as you can see in a video below. He told the crowd, “We can agree on one thing. Kenny Omega may be a tough son of a bitch, but he can’t make an exploding ring worth a s**t!” The line popped the crowd to help send them home a bit happier.

