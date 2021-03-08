wrestling / News
Jon Moxley Comments On Exploding Ring SNAFU After AEW Revolution Goes Off the Air
The “exploding ring” part of Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega’s barbed wire exploding deathmatch at AEW Revolution didn’t meet expectations, and Moxley addressed the mishap after the show ended. The match, which saw Omega win after a bloody affair, ended with Moxley alone in the ring as the timer counted down until Eddie Kingston ran in to save him — from what turned out to be pyro from the ringposts and some smoke from under the ring.
After the show ended, Moxley addressed the crowd, as you can see in a video below. He told the crowd, “We can agree on one thing. Kenny Omega may be a tough son of a bitch, but he can’t make an exploding ring worth a s**t!” The line popped the crowd to help send them home a bit happier.
Our full review of Revolution is here.
“@KennyOmegamanX may be a tough son of a bitch, but he can’t build an exploding ring worth a shot.” – Jon Moxley #AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/sAGVrNYnyu
— Florida Wrestling Fan (@FLWrestlingFan) March 8, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on AEW Roster Knowing Who New Signing Is, Note on Reveal
- Eric Bischoff On Who He Thinks The Next Star to Transcend Wrestling Will Be, When Wrestling Will Return to Normal Post-COVID
- Backstage Details On WWE Legend Potentially Being AEW’s ‘Hall Of Fame-Worthy’ Signing (POTENTIAL SPOILERS)
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Partying With Hulk Hogan & Dennis Rodman In WCW, Walking In On Rodman & Carmen Electra