Miro Works First Match In Over a Year At QPW Super Slam III

Miro had his first match in over a year this weekend, competing at QPW Super Slam III. As seen below (courtesy of Lucha Libre Online), the AEW and WWE alumnus battled Alberto El Patron during the event which took place on Qatar over the weekend.

Miro was released from AEW earlier this month and last competed at AEW Worlds End in December of 2023.

The event will be available to stream on Triller starting March 2nd.