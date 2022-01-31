wrestling / News
Mission Pro Wrestling Crazy Train Results: Thunder Rosa Defends Warrior Wrestling Women’s Title
Mission Pro Wrestling held their event Crazy Train on Saturday night from the Southern Star Brewery in Conroe, Texas. The event featured Thunder Rosa defending the Warrior Wrestling Women’s Championship in the main event against La Rosa Negra. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Holidead started the show. She had her arm in a sling and announced she would not be able to compete.
* Rache Chanel def. Gigi Rey
* JP Harlow def. Kari Wright and Ninja Mack and Ricardo Rodriguez
* Davienne def. Sierra
* CCW Championship: KiLynn King (c) def. Killa Kate
* Madi Wrenkowski def. Mazzerati
* MPW Tag Team Championships: The Renegade Twins (Charlette Renegade & Robyn Renegade) (c) def. Kelsey Raegan & Viva Van
* Warrior Wrestling Women’s Championship: Thunder Rosa (c) def. La Rosa Negra
We don’t play favorites especially when we love @LaRosaNegraPR & @thunderrosa22…….but Thunder gave us beer!!! @MissionProWres #MPWCRAZYTRAIN so let’s go Rosa pic.twitter.com/SCTXUIjMaV
— Face4Wrestling 🌺「ウォーリーとマット」 (@Face4Wrestling) January 30, 2022
Our @MissionProWres champion @holidead is in the ring to kick off #MPWCRAZYTRAIN so you know it’s gonna be a big show pic.twitter.com/CvXKkdfxPS
— Face4Wrestling 🌺「ウォーリーとマット」 (@Face4Wrestling) January 30, 2022
AND STILL your Mission Pro tag team champions!!! @Renegade_Twins #MPWCrazyTrain #MPWWatchParty
STREAM on @TitleMatchWN! pic.twitter.com/QxTRF63Zyq
— Mission Pro Wrestling (@MissionProWres) January 30, 2022
.@KiLynnKing after her first @CCWAction title defense tonight at #MPWCrazyTrain! #MPWWatchParty
STREAM on @TitleMatchWN! @wrestlekate @RealNMarkova pic.twitter.com/I7Jei5WEBt
— Mission Pro Wrestling (@MissionProWres) January 30, 2022
