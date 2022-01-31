Mission Pro Wrestling Crazy Train Results: Thunder Rosa Defends Warrior Wrestling Women’s Title

Mission Pro Wrestling held their event Crazy Train on Saturday night from the Southern Star Brewery in Conroe, Texas. The event featured Thunder Rosa defending the Warrior Wrestling Women’s Championship in the main event against La Rosa Negra. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Holidead started the show. She had her arm in a sling and announced she would not be able to compete.

* Rache Chanel def. Gigi Rey

* JP Harlow def. Kari Wright and Ninja Mack and Ricardo Rodriguez

* Davienne def. Sierra

* CCW Championship: KiLynn King (c) def. Killa Kate

* Madi Wrenkowski def. Mazzerati

* MPW Tag Team Championships: The Renegade Twins (Charlette Renegade & Robyn Renegade) (c) def. Kelsey Raegan & Viva Van

* Warrior Wrestling Women’s Championship: Thunder Rosa (c) def. La Rosa Negra