wrestling / News
Missy Hyatt Was Set To Come Out Of Retirement For Joey Janela’s Spring Break 4
It was reported in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that prior to all of the shows being shut down due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Missy Hyatt was set to come out of retirement for a “secret appearance” at “one of the major indie shows” during Wrestlemania weekend. Hyatt reportedly wanted to appear so the nine-year-old stepdaughter of a close friend could see her perform.
In a post on Twitter, GCW owner Brett Lauderdale confirmed that Hyatt would have appeared at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 4. Janela previously teased Hyatt’s appearance in a post from last month.
#JJSB4EVER pic.twitter.com/aeylpf4aiG
— brett lauderdale (@Lauderdale11) March 27, 2020
Nah don’t worry about tickets, should we book Missy Hyatt for Spring break? https://t.co/TdlXC0I0JF
— Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) February 3, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Scott Dawson Responds to Critical Fan on Twitter Commenting on The Revival Wanting ‘Creative Control’
- Malcolm Bivens to Matt Riddle: ‘And You Wonder Why Goldberg and I Hate You’
- Wall Street Analyst Predicts WWE Sale for PPV Events or Network Content Isn’t Happening
- Wrestlers React to Bob Armstrong Exercising Through Cancer Battle