Mistico Announced for MLW Azteca Lucha in May

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced today that the iconic Mistico will be working the Azteca Lucha show on May 11 in Chicago, Illinois. The event will be held at Cicero Stadium and will be broadcast live on TrillerTV+. Here’s the full announcement:

Místico to compete in Chicago May 11 at Azteca Lucha

Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced MLW World Middleweight Champion Místico will compete at AZTECA LUCHA, live on TrillerTV+ from Cicero Stadium in Chicago on Saturday, May 11.

🎟 Grab tickets at http://www.luchatickets.com and Eventbrite.com.

Cesar Duran, executive producer and promoter of MLW Azteca is proud to announce that the renowned Místico will be gracing the ring at Cicero Stadium on May 11, thrilling fans with his electrifying presence and defending the MLW World Middleweight Championship.

As the reigning champion, Místico brings an unparalleled level of lucha to every match he competes in. Hailing from Mexico, Místico has earned his place as one of the country’s most beloved luchadores, shattering box office records and captivating audiences.

Under the visionary leadership of promoter and executive producer Cesar Duran, MLW Azteca Lucha continues to redefine the landscape of professional wrestling, showcasing top-tier talent from around the world. With Místico headlining MLW’s return to Chicago, fans can expect nothing short of a spectacle as he puts his championship on the line against a luchador to be named soon.

Místico’s legacy extends far beyond his numerous championship victories. As the creator of the iconic La Mística move, he has been recognized as the “Best Flying Wrestler” multiple years in a row, solidifying his status as a trailblazer in the sport.

Cesar Duran invites you to join MLW on May 11 as Místico steps into the ring as part of AZTECA LUCHA, continuing his storied career and thrilling fans as he defends his title against the best competition in the world.

Get your tickets now at http://www.luchatickets.com and see it go down Saturday, May 11 in Chicago.

As a thank you to Chicago fans, this event will be a special fan appreciation event with tickets starting at $10.