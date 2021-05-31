Mitsuharu Misawa Memorial Show Results: Keiji Mutoh and Masato Tanaka Team In Main Event

Pro Wrestling NOAH held a memorial show for Mitsuharu Misawa earlier today at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan, which aired on FITE TV. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Seiki Yoshioka def. Haoh

* Kenoh, Manabu Soya, Nioh & Tadasuke def. Junta Miyawaki, Kaito Kiyomiya, Kinya Okada & Yoshiki Inamura

* GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships: Daisuke Harada & Hajime Ohara def. HAYATA & Yoshinari Ogawa (c) to win the titles.

* GHC Tag Team Championships: Katsuhiko Nakajima & Masa Kitamiya (c) def. Mohammed Yone & Shuhei Taniguchi

* GHC Junior Heavyweight Championship: Atsushi Kotoge (c) def. Yuya Susumu

* GHC National Championship: Takashi Sugiura (c) def. Kazushi Sakuraba

* Keiji Mutoh and Masato Tanaka def. Masakatsu Funaki and Naomichi Marufuji