wrestling / News
Mitsuharu Misawa Memorial Show Results: Keiji Mutoh and Masato Tanaka Team In Main Event
Pro Wrestling NOAH held a memorial show for Mitsuharu Misawa earlier today at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan, which aired on FITE TV. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Seiki Yoshioka def. Haoh
* Kenoh, Manabu Soya, Nioh & Tadasuke def. Junta Miyawaki, Kaito Kiyomiya, Kinya Okada & Yoshiki Inamura
* GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships: Daisuke Harada & Hajime Ohara def. HAYATA & Yoshinari Ogawa (c) to win the titles.
* GHC Tag Team Championships: Katsuhiko Nakajima & Masa Kitamiya (c) def. Mohammed Yone & Shuhei Taniguchi
* GHC Junior Heavyweight Championship: Atsushi Kotoge (c) def. Yuya Susumu
* GHC National Championship: Takashi Sugiura (c) def. Kazushi Sakuraba
* Keiji Mutoh and Masato Tanaka def. Masakatsu Funaki and Naomichi Marufuji
ドラゴンスクリューからスライディングD！！！ @ABEMA で視聴中 https://t.co/FVZPlZDt5n #noah_ghc #三沢光晴メモリアル pic.twitter.com/6VqFjjOlKH
— プロレスリング・ノア | PRO WRESTLING NOAH (@noah_ghc) May 31, 2021
桜庭が極めに！！！ @ABEMA で視聴中 https://t.co/FVZPlZDt5n #noah_ghc #三沢光晴メモリアル pic.twitter.com/VErpz0sL2W
— プロレスリング・ノア | PRO WRESTLING NOAH (@noah_ghc) May 31, 2021
小峠篤司のムーンサルト！！！ @ABEMA で視聴中 https://t.co/FVZPlZDt5n #noah_ghc #三沢光晴メモリアル pic.twitter.com/kA03wuGWno
— プロレスリング・ノア | PRO WRESTLING NOAH (@noah_ghc) May 31, 2021
中嶋が起死回生！！ハイキック！！！ @ABEMA で視聴中 https://t.co/FVZPlZDt5n #noah_ghc #三沢光晴メモリアル pic.twitter.com/URJ8sBspyi
— プロレスリング・ノア | PRO WRESTLING NOAH (@noah_ghc) May 31, 2021
