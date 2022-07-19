wrestling / News

Miz and Mrs. Viewership, Rating Drop For Episode Eight

July 19, 2022
The eighth episode of season three of Miz and Mrs. drew 571,000 viewers and a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic last night, reports Showbuzz Daily.

These numbers are down from last week’s episode, which drew 669,000 viewers and a 0.20 demo rating.

