Miz and Mrs. Viewership, Rating Drop For Episode Eight
July 19, 2022
The eighth episode of season three of Miz and Mrs. drew 571,000 viewers and a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic last night, reports Showbuzz Daily.
These numbers are down from last week’s episode, which drew 669,000 viewers and a 0.20 demo rating.
