Miz & Maryse Wrap Miz And Mrs. Season 3, Premiere Window Set

March 30, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Miz & Mrs. Miz and Mrs. WWE Image Credit: USA Network

The Miz and Maryse have completed production on season three of Miz and Mrs., with Miz giving a premiere window. Miz shared a photo of himself and Maryse on Twitter on Wednesday announcing that production has wrapped on the latest season, writing:

“That’s a wrap on Season 3 of #MizAndMrs. See ya in June”

Season two of the reality series ran from January 29th, 2021 to May 17th, 2021. USA Network has yet to confirm a specific premiere date for season three.

