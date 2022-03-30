wrestling / News
Miz & Maryse Wrap Miz And Mrs. Season 3, Premiere Window Set
March 30, 2022 | Posted by
The Miz and Maryse have completed production on season three of Miz and Mrs., with Miz giving a premiere window. Miz shared a photo of himself and Maryse on Twitter on Wednesday announcing that production has wrapped on the latest season, writing:
“That’s a wrap on Season 3 of #MizAndMrs. See ya in June”
Season two of the reality series ran from January 29th, 2021 to May 17th, 2021. USA Network has yet to confirm a specific premiere date for season three.
That’s a wrap on Season 3 of #MizAndMrs. See ya in June 😎 pic.twitter.com/Ehl6ySDzcN
— The Miz (@mikethemiz) March 30, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Updates on AEW Interest in Toni Storm & Athena, Note on Nixon Newell’s Status
- Possible Spoiler On Talent Being Brought In For WrestleMania Weekend
- The Undertaker Recalls Not Being A Fan Of Higher Power Storyline With Vince McMahon
- Eric Bischoff On His Memories Of Scott Hall Outside The Ring, How Hall’s WCW Nitro Debut Changed Wrestling