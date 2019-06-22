MJF Says He Completely Outshined Bret Hart at Double or Nothing, Would Never Read Lines Given to Him by ‘Some Schmuck Writer’

– WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed MJF for the WINCLY podcast, who discussed his angle with Bret Hart at AEW Double or Nothing and a lot more. Below are some highlights, courtesy of WrestlingInc.com.

MJF on joining AEW: “It was a pretty easy one because my best friend, my mentor, Cody Rhodes – he said, ‘MJF, we need a future face of the company. We need somebody we can put this company on the back of.’ I met Cody in Canada for Alpha-1 Wrestling and that’s how the relationship started. I did All In and had the best performance on that show and then I got hit up by TK, that’s Tony Khan if it’s above your listeners’ heads, and they sent me a nice little contract.”

MJF on his angle with Bret Hart at Double or Nothing: “Backstage when I was done cutting the greatest promo in the history of wrestling, TK and Cody met me with high fives and hugs,” revealed MJF. “Everybody was so excited and so amped because that moment we created history. Out comes Bret Hart who many claim as ‘The Best there is. Best there was. And best there ever will be,’ and I completely outshine him. It was a tremendous moment and I’ll never forget it until the day I die.”

MJF on how everything that comes out of his mouth is real and how he will never have a writer tell him what to say: “Everything that comes out of my mouth is 110 percent authentic. That’s the difference between me and these losers who try to be confident and try to be anywhere near as good as me. I’m never gonna have some schmuck writer walk up to me and be like, ‘Oh, MJF I had this idea.’ No! I would rip the paper up, chew on it and spit it in his face. I don’t need help being me because I am the only me. There will never be anyone like me ever again.”

MJF on how he really beat Adam Hangman Page in the battle royal: “That is fake news. That is absolutely not what happened. What happened was I threw Hangman Page over the top rope and his feet hit the floor. The camera didn’t catch that and I’m having my lawyer look into it by the way. He then hops back up to the apron, hit a buckshot and then threw me over the top rope.”

MJF on Adam Page: “He’s got a bum knee and obviously he’s not going to be able to beat Chris Jericho [for the World Title]. If he was intelligent, he would have relinquished his title shot to me so I can give the world an amazing inaugural AEW World Champion,” said MJF who was also asked if Page should put his title shot on the line against him. 150 million percent…Yes, he absolutely should put that up for grabs for me because I am the person that should be in the match in the first place.”

MJF on Chris Jericho saying he’s owed a thank you: “Chris is a great guy and we get along great. But here’s the thing: unless you’re Cody Rhodes, I’m not begging you for anything. [Jericho’s] not the reason I’m at the dance. There’s two reasons why I’m at the level I’m at right now: No. 1 is mwah and No. 2 is Cody Rhodes. So, I’m not going to thank him. There are other guys in the locker room that absolutely should thank him.”