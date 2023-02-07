MJF Confirms Role As Lance Von Erich In The Iron Claw

In a recent appearance on WTF with Marc Maron, AEW World Champion MJF confirmed his casting for the Zac Efron-led film The Iron Claw (per Wrestling Inc). The movie is built around the Von Erich wrestling family, with Efron taking the role of Kevin Von Erich. MJF stated that he was indeed cast in the role of Lance Von Erich, confirming earlier reports. You can find a highlight from MJF below.

On his casting assignment for the film: “I just booked a role and just finished wrapping with a movie called Iron Claw. It’s about the Von Erichs. … [I played] Lance Von Erich, and he may or may not have held up the promoter for money. Who’s to say?”