MJF Credits Roddy Piper for Making Him Fall in Love With Wrestling

– Inside The Ropes recently spoke AEW star MJF, who credited late WWE Hall of Famer Roddy Piper as who made him fall in love with wrestling. Below are some highlights.

MJF on Roddy Piper being his inspiration: “Roddy Piper. Before me, I’m going to say the only person who would equal the ability to get a visceral reaction from the crowd was Piper. Piper made me fall in love with wrestling. And if I was able to have an opportunity to have promos back and forth with Roddy, and then a match that I know would be vicious as all hell. I think that would probably go down as the greatest match in the history of professional wrestling.”

MJF on his favorite wrestling heels: “Chris Jericho was up there [as a heel]. As much as I hate to admit it. I would say Chris Jericho is most certainly up there. Roddy Piper. I would throw in Tully Blanchard, I would throw in Eddie Gilbert, I would throw in Ric Flair and I would also throw in Chris Candido.”