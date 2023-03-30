MJF Day Segment Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has added an “MJF Day” segment and more to next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. It was announced on tonight’s show that an MJF celebration will take place next week, and that we will separately hear from the Blackpool Combat Club.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs next Wednesday on TBS, is:

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Jamie Hayter vs. Riho

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Gunns vs. FTR

If FTR lose, they leave AEW.

* Ricky Starks vs. Juice Robinson

* We’ll hear from the Blackpool Combat Club

* MJF Day