MJF Officially Becomes Longest-Reigning AEW World Champion In History

MJF has finally set the record for the longest AEW World title run in company history, as he surpassed Kenny Omega today. The World Champion hit 347 days today, beating Omega’s 346 days. MJF is in his first reign as champion after beating Jon Moxley for the belt at Full Gear on November 19, 2022. As you might guess, the next mile stone of a year-long reign is fast approaching. If he can retain the title against Jay White at this year’s Full Gear, he will hit that mark.