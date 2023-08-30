MJF & Nick Jackson Give Thanks After AEW All In

MJF and Nick Jackson both shared their gratitude after Sunday’s AEW All In. MJF posted to his Twitter account on Tuesday morning praising the backstage and logistics crew for the show, writing:

“ALL IN simply doesn’t happen without (that mark) TK, our production team, medical, coaches, props department, social media team, ring crew, camera men, merch team, makeup team, tailors, travel Team, security team, seamstresses, ring announcers, legal department, commentators, referees, and everyone in between.

Make sure to thank them as much as you thank the wrestlers.

But obviously and most importantly, thank me again because I deserve it. #BetterThanYouBayBay”