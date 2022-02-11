wrestling / News
MJF Reacts to Closing Angle From This Week’s MLW: Fusion
This week’s MLW: Fusion ended with Richard Holliday betraying Alex Hammerstone, and MJF took to Twitter to react to Holliday’s post-show comments. Thursday’s show closed with Holliday, who lost a rematch for the Caribbean Title to King Muertes earlier in the night, turning on the MLW Champion (and his former ally in the Dynasty) with the aid of Alicia Atout.
After the show, Holliday posted to Twitter to note that “It was always me. The Sole Proprietor of The Dynasty.” MJF, also a former Dynasty member, took to Twitter to react which got a snappy response from Holliday:
It was always me.
The Sole Proprietor of The Dynasty. #MLWFusion @MLW pic.twitter.com/ahHytDRNuo
— Richard Holliday (@MostMarketable) February 11, 2022
Stay out of this.
— Richard Holliday (@MostMarketable) February 11, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Booker T On His Favorite Opponent In His Career, His Pick For Greatest On the Mic In Wrestling History
- Anna Jay On How Her Relationship With Jungle Boy Came About, Fan Reaction To Street Fight On AEW Rampage
- Tony Khan On Not Renewing Some Expiring AEW Contracts, Holding Onto Talent During Pandemic
- CM Punk Tweets Samoa Joe After Opening AEW Dynamite Segment, Joe Responds