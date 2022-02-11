MJF Reacts to Closing Angle From This Week’s MLW: Fusion

This week’s MLW: Fusion ended with Richard Holliday betraying Alex Hammerstone, and MJF took to Twitter to react to Holliday’s post-show comments. Thursday’s show closed with Holliday, who lost a rematch for the Caribbean Title to King Muertes earlier in the night, turning on the MLW Champion (and his former ally in the Dynasty) with the aid of Alicia Atout.

After the show, Holliday posted to Twitter to note that “It was always me. The Sole Proprietor of The Dynasty.” MJF, also a former Dynasty member, took to Twitter to react which got a snappy response from Holliday: