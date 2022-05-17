MJF Reveals Who He’d Like to Wrestle From WWE, Says Cody Rhodes Is His ‘Best Friend’

– During an interview with Rasslin’ with Brandon F. Walker last week week, AEW star MJF discussed his thoughts on a possible matchup with WWE Undisputed Universal champion Roman Reigns and his relationship with Cody Rhodes, who recently returned to WWE earlier this year. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

MJF on Roman Reigns: “By the way, as I’ve discussed before, there’s no bigger Roman Reigns fan than me. I also love what Seth Rollins is doing.”

MJF on a matchup with Roman Reigns: “I’d imagine, I think me and him would have a tremendous match, yeah. I think it would be a friendly competition. I also, I would love to wrestle Seth Rollins. I would love to wrestle The Miz. There are a lot of guys over there.

On his relationship with Cody Rhodes: “Yeah, that’s my best friend, the ‘RollerCodester,’ Cody Rhodes. Me and Cody, we still talk sometimes to this day. I love that guy. Also Cody, God, Cody Rhodes is a sweetheart. He texted my parents and he offered them tickets for the Long Island show at SmackDown. They couldn’t go, they were busy, but it was very sweet of him to do. Also, have you seen his baby? What a cute bay, oh my gosh.”