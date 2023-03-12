MJF Shares Photos From His Original Bar Mitzvah in 2009

– AEW World Champion MJF is going to celebrate his re-Bar Mitzvah this week on AEW Dynamite. Ahead of the event, MJF shared photos from his original Bar Mitzvah in 2009. He also stated that the upside-down logo for his Bar Mitzvah was stolen years later by The Miz. MJF tweeted:

“Maxamania Bar mitzvah circa 2009. (You may notice I invented the upside down logo that was then stolen from me years later. I’ve not sued out of immense respect for said person) Please join us on Wednesday @TBSNetwork at 8pm for my Re Bar mitzvah exclusively on @AEW Party made by @richiehart Follow him on Instagram as well for all your party needs @Richiehartevents”

