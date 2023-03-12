wrestling / News
MJF Shares Photos From His Original Bar Mitzvah in 2009
– AEW World Champion MJF is going to celebrate his re-Bar Mitzvah this week on AEW Dynamite. Ahead of the event, MJF shared photos from his original Bar Mitzvah in 2009. He also stated that the upside-down logo for his Bar Mitzvah was stolen years later by The Miz. MJF tweeted:
“Maxamania Bar mitzvah circa 2009. (You may notice I invented the upside down logo that was then stolen from me years later. I’ve not sued out of immense respect for said person) Please join us on Wednesday @TBSNetwork at 8pm for my Re Bar mitzvah exclusively on @AEW Party made by @richiehart Follow him on Instagram as well for all your party needs @Richiehartevents”
Maxamania Bar mitzvah circa 2009.
(You may notice I invented the upside down logo that was then stolen from me years later. I’ve not sued out of immense respect for said person)
Please join us on Wednesday @TBSNetwork at 8pm for my Re Bar mitzvah exclusively on @AEW pic.twitter.com/fq5M2kqsHf
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) March 12, 2023
Party made by @richiehart
Follow him on Instagram as well for all your party needs @Richiehartevents
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) March 12, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy Says Jeff Hardy Didn’t Know He Was Coming to AEW Until Day of his Debut
- Ric Flair Slams Dutch Mantell: ‘Just a Miserable Old Wrestler Trying to Make a Buck’
- Mia Yim Says The Timing Of Her WWE Release Worked Out, Clarifies Status Of ‘Michin’ Name
- Update On AEW Trying To Sign Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks To New Deals