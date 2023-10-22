MJF vs. Juice Robinson To Open This Week’s AEW Dynamite

MJF and Juice Robinson will battle to open up this week’s AEW Dynamite. The two were previously announced to compete for MJF’s Dynamite Diamond Ring after Robinson won the Dynamite Dozen battle royal on last week’s Dynamite, and it has now beeen announced that the two will kick off the show.

Also announced for the show was a tag team match with HOOK and Rob Van Dam teaming against John Silver and Alex Reynolds of the Dark Order. You can see the full card below for the episode, which airs Wednesday night on TBS:

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match: Adam Page & The Young Bucks vs. The Hardys & Brother Zay

* Dynamite Dynamite Ring Match: MJF vs. Juice Robinson

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Ruby Soho

* Kazuchika Okada & Orange Cassidy vs. Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli

* Tony Khan has a gift for Sting

* Rob Van Dam & HOOK vs. John Silver & Alex Reynolds

* Chris Jericho speaks to Renee Paquette

I’ve spoken to my “boss” and made it clear I don’t want to wait any longer to get my hands on this honey comb mascot looking Bitch. This match will be opening #AEWDynamite 8pm on @TBSNetwork pic.twitter.com/KenQ5ItUkx — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) October 22, 2023