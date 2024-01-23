MLW Announces Death Machine Rules Match At SuperFight 2024

MLW has announced Sami Callihan vs. AKIRA for the MLW SuperFight 2024 event.

The show takes place on Saturday, February 3 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena. MLW issued the following:

Death Machine Rules! Sami Callihan vs. AKIRA set for SuperFight, Feb 3 in Philly

Tickets available at MLW2300.com

Tickets Now Available at MLW2300.com

Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced a DEATH MACHINE RULES Match: Sami Callihan vs. AKIRA at MLW SuperFight live and exclusively on TrillerTV+ Saturday, February 3 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

🎟 Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.

The first-ever Death Machine match goes down at SuperFight live and exclusively on TrillerTV+! Sign up for your TrillerTV+ subscription now and enjoy a FREE 7-day trial!

After Sami Callihan cost AKIRA the National Openweight Title at Kings of Colosseum, the “Death Fighter” has demanded a match with The Calling’s newest member… and Sami Callihan has accepted – but there’s a caveat.

As part of Callihan’s negotiations with MLW to return, he insisted he have the power to invoke “Death Machine Rules” in matches, if need be. Callihan has done such for this fight.

What are Death Machine Rules?

Anything goes!

Weapons are legal!

No disqualifications!

Fight anywhere!

Matches cannot be stopped due to blood loss!

It’s a fight to the bitter end!

A Death Machine Rules match is a fight to the finish where carnage is critical and maximum destruction is a must for victory.

Will The Calling’s newest addition end AKIRA? Will AKIRA decimate Callihan in the first-ever Death Machine Rules match?

Lock in your tickets now at http://MLW2300.com and see it go down Saturday, February 3 in Philadelphia.

SUPERFIGHT TRILLER TV+ CARD

World Heavyweight Title Fight:

Alex Kane (champion) vs. Satoshi Kojima

CMLL Lucha Libre Showcase Espectacular!

Místico vs. Averno (presented by Salina de la Renta)

New Japan vs. MLW!

Yuji Nagata vs. Jacob Fatu

Death Machine Rules!

Sami Callihan vs. AKIRA

Hoss Fight!

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. 1 Called Manders

beIN SPORTS TV TAPING BOUTS

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor (promoted by Saint Laurent) vs. Matthew Justice

Matches will be announced at MLW.com.

PLUS: A Special Meet & Greet! (Pre-Order)

Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m : Showtime

The venue is located at: 2300 S Swanson St, Philadelphia, PA 19148.

The world of MLW never stops. See you at the historic 2300 Arena for Major League Wrestling!

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company, offering television content, action figures, apparel, live events, and ancillary entertainment. MLW operates live events in major markets throughout the United States and Mexico, including New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, and Tijuana.

One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available in over 60 countries worldwide, including MLW Fusion on beIN Sports in the U.S. and Ayozat TV on SKY in the United Kingdom.

MLW premium live events stream monthly live and exclusively on TrillerTV+.

MLW events showcase diversity and the full spectrum of professional wrestling, with athletes representing countries around the world with fighting styles, including: technical, Japanese strong style, lucha libre, King’s Road brawling, MMA, catch wrestling, hybrid wrestling, submission grappling and other disciplines.

For more information visit MLW.com and follow MLW on X, Instagram and YouTube.