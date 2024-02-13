MLW Announces Lineup For Burning Crush Special This Saturday

MLW announced the lineup for Saturday’s Burning Crush Special. MLW announced the following:

MLW presents The Burning CRUSH 2-hour free special this Saturday on cable and streaming

Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krügger and more!

MLW presents a free simulcasted special on cable television and streaming worldwide on YouTube 10pm ET this Saturday night.

This Saturday Major League Wrestling presents “The Burning CRUSH,” a spectacular two-hour free special, broadcasting nationwide on cable’s beIN SPORTS (find a provider) and streaming live on MLW’s YouTube Channel (http://www.youtube.com/@mlw).

Wrestling fans will experience a stacked card, including:

Baklei Brawl: Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krule Krügger of CONTRA Unit

COZYMAX (Satoshi Kojima & Okumura_ vs. World Titan Federation Superstars® Davey Boy Smith Jr & Richard Holliday (promoted by Saint Laurent)

Cesar Duran’s latest AZTECA Lucha acquisitions will be revealed!

Matt Riddle calls out New Japan?!

MLW National Openweight Championship: Rickey Shane Page vs. Jake Crist

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor (promoted by Saint Laurent) vs. Matthew Justice

Lumber Jack and Jill match: Love, Doug vs. Brett Ryan Gosselin

Featherweight 4-way: Delmi Exo vs. Zayda vs. Tiara James vs. Notorious Mimi

Wasted Youth & Nolo Kitano vs. Tony Deppen, TJ Crawford & Griffin McCoy

