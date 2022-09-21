MLW Announces Title Change From Super Series Taping

As previously reported, the MLW Middleweight title changed hands at the recent Super Series taping, with Shun Skywalker defeating Myron Reed to become the new champion. Before the match airs on Fusion, MLW went ahead and spoiled the result on their website. The announcement reads:

Breaking news: there is a new World Middleweight Champion!

Last night in Atlanta history was made as Shun Skywalker pinned Myron Reed to end his 9-month reign.

Cameras were rolling as the title changed hands, the first MLW title to do so in Georgia. The title bout will air this fall when the new season of FUSION kicks off.

League officials are set for a zoom call with DRAGONGATE CEO Mr. Kido to map out upcoming title bouts for the new champion.

MLW.com will update this story as warranted.