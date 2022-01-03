wrestling / News

MLW News: Azteca Underground Premieres This Week, Updated Lineup For Dallas Show

January 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– MLW debuts their new series Azteca Underground this week. The first episode premieres on YouTUbe on Thursday at 8 PM ET, with a main event of King Muertes & Black Taurus vs. Pagano & Alexander Hammerstone.

MLW has announced that the lineup for MLW’s January 21st Blood & Thunder in Dallas is:

* MLW Tag Team Championship Texas Tornado Match: 5150 vs. The Von Erichs
* Rok-C vs. Miranda Gordy
* Davey Richards vs. ACH
* Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger
* Debut of Mini Abismo Negro and Saito Bros

