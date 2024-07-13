wrestling / News
MLW Blood & Thunder Results 7.12.24: Matt Riddle Battles Sami Callihan, More
MLW held their Blood & Thunder ’24 show on Friday night, and the full results are online. You can see the results from the YouTube special below, per Cagematch.net:
* Opera Cup 2024 First Round Match: Atlantis Jr. def. Okumura
* Opera Cup 2024 First Round Match: Tom Lawlor def. Jake Crist
* Minoru Suzuki def. AKIRA
* 3 Stages Of Destruction Match: Mads Krule Krügger def. Matthew Justice
* MLW Women’s World Featherweight Title Match: Janai Kai def. Gigi Rey
* Opera Cup 2024 First Round Match: KENTA def. Bobby Fish
* No Ropes Death Match: Matt Riddle def. Sami Callihan
INTENSE THRUST KICK! #MLW @betonline_ag
📺 https://t.co/bIZfZNduah pic.twitter.com/dHKEy04AQf
— MLW (@MLW) July 13, 2024
THAT WAS FILTHY. @filthytomlawlor #MLW @betonline_ag
TUNE IN 📺 https://t.co/bIZfZNduah pic.twitter.com/yX27KurFOd
— MLW (@MLW) July 13, 2024
Contra is still scary AF tho!! #MLW pic.twitter.com/N24RbhJMtD
— Marcus Alford | Super Dope 🔥 (@MarcusAlford) July 13, 2024
CHALLENGE IS ACCEPTED. @PWHIsAWrestler 🆚 @FilthyTomLawlor! #MLW @betonline_ag
TUNE IN 📺 https://t.co/bIZfZNduah pic.twitter.com/cCcwH8qoAO
— MLW (@MLW) July 13, 2024
NEW SON-IN-LAW?? #MLW @betonline_ag
TUNE IN 📺 https://t.co/bIZfZNduah pic.twitter.com/NUSmnA5YtT
— MLW (@MLW) July 13, 2024
😑😐😳😬⁉️ #MLW @betonline_ag
TUNE IN 📺: https://t.co/WC1lFOssRM pic.twitter.com/kT9NYujgao
— MLW (@MLW) July 13, 2024
MORE KICKS. #MLW
TUNE IN 📺: https://t.co/WC1lFOssRM pic.twitter.com/np1KuaZmeO
— MLW (@MLW) July 13, 2024
MIND GAMES. #MLW @betonline_ag
TUNE IN 📺: https://t.co/WC1lFOssRM pic.twitter.com/4QANq5tjnN
— MLW (@MLW) July 13, 2024
Not the toes, BRO! @SuperKingOfBros 🆚 @TheSamiCallihan #MLW @betonline_ag
TUNE IN 📺: https://t.co/WC1lFOssRM pic.twitter.com/TzxojuIk1S
— MLW (@MLW) July 13, 2024
Matt Riddle really had to sacrifice himself!! #MLW
TUNE IN 📺: https://t.co/WC1lFOssRM pic.twitter.com/zfSw2iq8GU
— MLW (@MLW) July 13, 2024