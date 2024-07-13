MLW Blood & Thunder Results 7.12.24: Matt Riddle Battles Sami Callihan, More

MLW held their Blood & Thunder ’24 show on Friday night, and the full results are online. You can see the results from the YouTube special below, per Cagematch.net:

* Opera Cup 2024 First Round Match: Atlantis Jr. def. Okumura

* Opera Cup 2024 First Round Match: Tom Lawlor def. Jake Crist

* Minoru Suzuki def. AKIRA

* 3 Stages Of Destruction Match: Mads Krule Krügger def. Matthew Justice

* MLW Women’s World Featherweight Title Match: Janai Kai def. Gigi Rey

* Opera Cup 2024 First Round Match: KENTA def. Bobby Fish

* No Ropes Death Match: Matt Riddle def. Sami Callihan