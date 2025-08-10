MLW Blood & Thunder Results 8.9.25: Opera Cup Matches, More

MLW Blood & Thunder took place on Saturday night, with several Opera Cup matches taking place and more. You can see the full results from the show as well as the full video below, per PWInsider:

* Mads Krugger def. Matthew Justice, Okumura, Mr. Thomas, Ariel Dominguez, and CW Anderson

* Matthew Justice challenged Alex Hammerstone to a future match

* Lightning Match: Paul London fought Neon to a 10-minute draw. London refused to give Neon five more minutes.

* Danny McBride appeared in a ad for Don Gato tequila.

* Opera Cup First Round Match: Bishop Dyer def. Anthony Greene

* Dijak cut a promo on Matt Riddle, telling him to get to the ring so he can lose his title.

* MLW World Championship Match: Matt Riddle vs. Donovan Dijak was called off after Krugger attacked Riddle backstage. Krule ended up brawling with Dijak. Dijak vs. Riddle was announced for Fightland.

* Opera Cup First Round Match: Satoshi Kojima def. Bobby Fish. Okumura embraced Kojima after the match.

* Matthew Justice vs. Alex Hammerstone and Templario vs. Ikuro Kwon were announced for MLW Fightland.

* Shotzi Blackheart def. Ava Everett

* Opera Cup First Round: Mistico def. Ikuro Kwon