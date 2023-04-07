MLW News: Company Reportedly Considering Live PPV This Summer, Names Backstage At War Chamber, More

– MLW is said considering plans for a live PPV to take place this summer, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that there was discussion backstage at tonight’s War Chamber PPV that the company is looking at doing a live show on PPV during the summer months.

– The report also noted that Ron Skoler, who promoted the Lucha Libre AAA events in the early 1990s, was backstage. Masha Slamovich was visiting the show, and George Napolitano was shooting photos at the event.

– Rickey Shane Page, Lince Dorado, Delirious, Davey Boy Smith Jr. are among those who were working as producers for the event.