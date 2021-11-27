MLW News: CONTRA Reportedly Shelved For Now, Plans For Alex Kane vs. Calvin Tankman Feud

– A new report says that CONTRA won’t be seeing any action as a group for the foreseeable future, as the stable has been shelved. Fightful Select reports that the group has been put on hold for the time being.

– Alex Kane and Calvin Tankman’s feud is expected to be a big part of MLW’s storylines for the first part of 2022. The site reports that MLW is high on Kane and that the plan to have him win the MLW National Openweight Championship was set in September.

It was also noted that a spot got messed up in the finish of the TPJ vs. Calvin Tankman match on this week’s Thanksgiving special of Fusion. TJP won the match to move onto the Opera Cup Finals, with Kane and Mr. Thomas doing a run-in to cost Tankman the match. The outlet reports that Tankman accidentally ended up way too close to the referee, which put everyone in an awkward spot as they were supposed to all be on the other side of the ring. There doesn’t seem to be any heat stemming from the moment.