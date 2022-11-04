MLW News: EJ Nduka & Family Expecting New Child, Alexander Hammerstone Comments On Match With Jacob Fatu

– EJ Nduka and his family are expecting a new member of their family. The MLW star posted to Twitter to note that he and his partner are expecting, writing:

“Party of 4 please. Exodus is a Big brother!”

On behalf of 411, congratulations to the family.

Party of 4 please. Exodus is a Big brother! pic.twitter.com/BHM2WVmXSL — EJ Nduka “The Judge” (@EjTheJudge) November 3, 2022

– Alexander Hammerstone is set to face Jacob Fatu after the latter won Battle Riot IV, which aired on this week’s MLW: Fusion. Hammerstone took to Twitter to comment on the upcoming match, writing:

“This is one of the biggest rematches in the industry. Period. We are destined to fight until the very end. Congrats Jacob. When you’re ready to cash in, I will give you more of a fight than the other 39 men in Battle Riot ever could. @mlw is MY company. You’re just in it.”