wrestling / News
MLW News: EJ Nduka & Family Expecting New Child, Alexander Hammerstone Comments On Match With Jacob Fatu
– EJ Nduka and his family are expecting a new member of their family. The MLW star posted to Twitter to note that he and his partner are expecting, writing:
“Party of 4 please. Exodus is a Big brother!”
On behalf of 411, congratulations to the family.
Party of 4 please. Exodus is a Big brother! pic.twitter.com/BHM2WVmXSL
— EJ Nduka “The Judge” (@EjTheJudge) November 3, 2022
– Alexander Hammerstone is set to face Jacob Fatu after the latter won Battle Riot IV, which aired on this week’s MLW: Fusion. Hammerstone took to Twitter to comment on the upcoming match, writing:
“This is one of the biggest rematches in the industry. Period. We are destined to fight until the very end. Congrats Jacob. When you’re ready to cash in, I will give you more of a fight than the other 39 men in Battle Riot ever could. @mlw is MY company. You’re just in it.”
This is one of the biggest rematches in the industry. Period. We are destined to fight until the very end. Congrats Jacob. When you’re ready to cash in, I will give you more of a fight than the other 39 men in Battle Riot ever could. @mlw is MY company. You’re just in it. https://t.co/qfWgHhLNiZ
— Hammerstone (@alexhammerstone) November 4, 2022