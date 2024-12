MLW Eric Bischoff’s One-Shot Results 12.5.24: New Tag Team Champions Crowned, More

MLW held Eric Bischoff’s One-Shot on Thursday night, with the Tag Team Championships changing hands and more. You can check out the full results from the New York City show below, per Cagematch.net:

* Mads Krule Krรผgger def. Babathunder

* Delmi Exo def. Ava Everett

* UWFi Rules Match: Alex Kane def. Bobby Fish

* MLW World Middleweight Title vs. Mask Match: Mistico def. Trevor Lee

* Matt Riddle def. Donovan Dijak via DQ

* NYC Street Fight: The Andersons def. Matthew Justice & Paul Walter Hauser

* MLW World Tag Team Championship Match: Okumura & Satoshi Kojima def. Ikuro Kwon & Minoru Suzuki