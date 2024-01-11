MLW Hypes Mistico Debut In Philadelphia Next Month

As previously reported, Mistico will make his MLW debut at Superfight on February 3 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. He will have a match with Averno. MLW has now issued a press release to hype the match, although curiously Averno is no longer mentioned as Mistico’s opponent.

MLW is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated debut of international Lucha Libre sensation Místico at MLW SuperFight live and exclusively on TrillerTV+ Saturday, February 3 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

Shattering records as the biggest box office draw in Mexico, Místico is one of Mexico’s grandest luchadores.

A perennial main eventer in CMLL, Místico has won countless titles and become a crossover star, appearing in several TV shows and music videos in Mexico.

Training under the tutelage of Fray Tormenta, the luchador priest which Nacho Libre is loosely based on, Místico, came from humble beginnings as an orphan and quickly emerged on the national stage becoming CMLL’s top star within a year of his debut.

Creating the brilliant La Mística move, Místico has been voted back-to-back years as the “Best Flying Wrestler.”

Now Místico enters MLW’s middleweight division (205 lbs. and under) with his eyes set on winning his first world championship in America.

But who is behind Místico’s arrival in MLW? There’s speculation a powerful figure operating in the shadows brokered Místico coming to MLW.

Místico’s legacy continues on as the famous luchador as he fights in the storied grounds of the 2300 Arena for the first-time-ever Saturday, February 3.

Who will fight Místico? League officials are in talks with a few very interesting candidates. MLW expects a signed bout sheet for a match by the end of the week.

