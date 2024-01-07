World Title Match, Mistico Debut Set For MLW Superfight Next Month

During tonight’s Kings of Colosseum, MLW set two matches for their next big PPV event, Superfight on February 3. The event will happen at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

The first will feature the MLW debut of Mistico, as he takes on Averno. Salina de la Renta will be in Averno’s corner.

Meanwhile, Satoshi Kojima was announced as the next challenger for MLW World Champion Alex Kane. This led to a brawl with Sami Callihan, who wasn’t happy that Kojima was getting the title match.