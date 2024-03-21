MLW Reportedly Interested In Mauro Ranallo

MLW has interest in bringing in Mauro Ranallo, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that MLW has been in talks with Ranallo about potential appearances for the company. The deal is not done currently but there is interest from MLW.

MLW’s Court Bauer previously worked with Ranallo on a previous project for Strikeforce. Ranallo was with WWE from 2016 through 2020 and appeared with Impact, calling the main event of Impact Rebellion 2021.

Ranallo works regularly for Showtime, having provided commentary for the now-defunct Showtime Championship Boxing as well as Glory Kickboxing and Invicta Fighting Championships.