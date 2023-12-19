MLW Intimidation Games Set For New York City in February

MLW is returning to New York City in February for Intimidation Games. The company announced on Monday that they will hold the show on February 29th at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City, with tickets going on sale Thursday.

Major League Wrestling is returning to New York City Thursday, February 29 for MLW Intimidation Games, live on TrillerTV+ from the Melrose Ballroom.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday, December 21 at 10am at http://www.MLWNYC.com and Eventbrite.com.

Matches and fighters will be announced at MLW.com.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m : Showtime

MEET AND GREETS

There will be several meet and greet opportunities featuring Major League Wrestling wrestlers and personalities.