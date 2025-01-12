wrestling / News
MLW Kings Of Colosseum Results 1.11.25: Matt Riddle Wins World Title, More
MLW Kings Of Colosseum aired on Saturday night with a new World Champion crowned and more. You can see the full results from the show below (per Fightful) along with the full video:
* Gravity Gamble Ladder Match For MLW World Title Shot: Mads Krule Krugger, def. BRG, Matthew Justice, AKIRA, and Mr. Thomas. The Rogue Horseman attacked Kevin Knight before the match.
* Selina De La Renta continued looking for the father of her child in a segment.
* Atlantis & Atlantis Jr. def. Blue Panther & Dark Panther
* MLW Women’s World Featherweight Championship Title vs. Hair Match: Delmi Exo def. Janai Kai
* Donovan Dijak def. KENTA
* Tom Lawlor interrupted an MLS promo.
* Footage aired of the father of De La Renta’s baby being held captive and she asked Cesar Duran what he did.
* Averno def. Mascara Dorada and Esfinge
* Eric Bischoff appeared and revealed he will continue working with Court Bauer and MLW.
* A Paul Walter Hauser promo was interrupted by The Andersons. Hauser went after then with a trash can and a brawl broke out with Alex Kane and Mr. Thomas aiding Hauser against the Andersons and BRG.
* MLW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Matt Riddle def. Satoshi Kojima
More Trending Stories
- Odyssey Jones Comments On His WWE Departure, Allegations of Domestic Violence
- WWE Reportedly Removed 20 Minutes From Original Run-Through of Raw on Netflix Debut
- Mansoor Recalls Vince McMahon Saying That Saudi Arabia Deal Hinged On His WWE Crown Jewel 2019 Match
- Latest Update on The Rock at Wrestlemania, Plans For Rock vs. Cody Rhodes (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)