MLW Kings Of Colosseum Results 1.11.25: Matt Riddle Wins World Title, More

MLW Kings Of Colosseum aired on Saturday night with a new World Champion crowned and more. You can see the full results from the show below (per Fightful) along with the full video:

* Gravity Gamble Ladder Match For MLW World Title Shot: Mads Krule Krugger, def. BRG, Matthew Justice, AKIRA, and Mr. Thomas. The Rogue Horseman attacked Kevin Knight before the match.

* Selina De La Renta continued looking for the father of her child in a segment.

* Atlantis & Atlantis Jr. def. Blue Panther & Dark Panther

* MLW Women’s World Featherweight Championship Title vs. Hair Match: Delmi Exo def. Janai Kai

* Donovan Dijak def. KENTA

* Tom Lawlor interrupted an MLS promo.

* Footage aired of the father of De La Renta’s baby being held captive and she asked Cesar Duran what he did.

* Averno def. Mascara Dorada and Esfinge

* Eric Bischoff appeared and revealed he will continue working with Court Bauer and MLW.

* A Paul Walter Hauser promo was interrupted by The Andersons. Hauser went after then with a trash can and a brawl broke out with Alex Kane and Mr. Thomas aiding Hauser against the Andersons and BRG.

* MLW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Matt Riddle def. Satoshi Kojima