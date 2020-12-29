MLW News: Update on Fusion & Announce Team, Note on Opera Cup Finish & Style, Roster Additions

– PWInsider reports that MLW will be taking this week off for Fusion due to the holidays. Additionally, PWInsider noted that Rich Bochino and Jared St. Lauren will be the company’s permanent announce team moving forward.

Meanwhile, Alicia Atout will be doing backstage correspondent work for MLW. She’s reportedly received great reviews from MLW officials.

– Additionally, PWInsider reports that the Low Ki injury storyline in the finals of the Opera Cup was done to help keep Low Ki looking strong but have the injury play as the reason for his loss.

Also, the Opera Cup is said to be the style Major League Wrestling ants to keep moving toward in the future. MLW primarily wants to focus on in-ring “workhorses,” with the focus on having clean in-ring action.

– Also, PWInsider noted that MLW plans to give Mads Krugger a big push. His gimmick is reportedly a Court Bauer creation and takes some slight inspiration from The Spoiler Don Jardine.

Rocky Romero is going to be working in Major League Wrestling on a regular basis. Per the report, TJP and Bu Ku Dao will be forming a tag team in the promotion.