MLW Previews Debut of CONTRA Unit’s Masked Soldier on This Week’s Fusion

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has released a new preview for tomorrow’s new episode of MLW Fusion. The next episode is also slated to feature the debut of the new masked mercenary for CONTRA Unit. You can read the full announcement and preview for tomorrow’s episode and the in-ring debut of CONTRA’s masked soldier below:

CONTRA’s masked mercenary debuts on MLW FUSION tomorrow night

Who is the massive masked man?

New York — Major League Wrestling today announced CONTRA Unit’s unknown masked mercenary will step into an MLW ring for the first time tomorrow night, Wednesday December 2 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series, FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, Pluto TV. Learn more about where to watch.

After the shocking ending to the restart edition of FUSION (watch for FREE), CONTRA revealed a masked soldier never before seen in Major League Wrestling as the international cabal unleashed their latest attack.

While details about this massive masked man remain unknown, it is certain CONTRA’s tarted attack on Hammerstone is likely due to the #1 ranked wrestler’s pursuit of a title versus title showdown with CONTRA kingpin Jacob Fatu.

Who is this massive masked mercenary? Tune in Wednesday night at 7pm ET to find out!

Also scheduled:

• Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Low Ki – Opening Rd of Opera Cup

• ACH vs. Laredo Kid – Opening Rd of Opera Cup

MLW invites you to join us as we celebrate the sport’s oldest tournament as it returns this Wednesday on MLW FUSION at 7pm ET on YouTube, Fubo Sports and Pluto TV.

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN. Learn more about where to watch.