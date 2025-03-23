– According to a report by Fightful Select, Major League Wrestling (MLW) has plans to use CONTRA Unit as the anchor of its programming, including adding a new member to the group. It’s said to be a younger talent in the Anoa’i/Fatu family, though it’s unknown specifically who it is.

The report notes that additional members will be added to CONTRA Unit throughout the spring. Some of the past members of the group include Jacob Fatu, Mads Krugger, Minoru Suzuki, Simon Gotch, and more.